Christmas Luminary held at Trinity Memorial Gardens

Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice held a Christmas Luminary on Saturday, Dec. 4. Boy Scout Troop 6516 assisted with preparations for the candle lighting and the luminary event was well attended by family and friends. Pictured from left are Memorial Gardens employee Bill Barrett, Zeb Elliott, Mason Lang, Eli Timma, Tim Elliot, Sam Timma, Lee Fraser, Allan Coro, Graham Jones, Landon Jones, Jack Jones, Edgar Jones, Hayes Lang, Avery Fraser, Alex Lockard, Steve Rhodes, Josh Greene and Scout Master Mike Timma. We commend Trinity Memorial Gardens and Boy Scout Troop 6516 for remembering and honoring those that have gone before us. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to editor@FarmvilleHerald.com.)