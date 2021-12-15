The November Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month Award was recently presented to Best of Times Store in New Canton. “We’re so proud of the investment and energy Mark and Becky Herndon have put into their new business,” said Chamber Vice President Jordan Miles. “They used local contractors to retrofit this former house into an upscale antique and collectors paradise, and we encourage the region to support and visit them.” The business is located at 28132 North James Madison Highway, Route 15 in New Canton. Above are, from left, Brother Maximilian Watner, Ruth Lyle, Barbara Wheeler, Miles and Becky and Mark Herndon.