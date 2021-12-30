Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of September. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Susan L. Absher to Joseph Andrew Meslar; et al, 4.32 AC, Curdsville District. $180,000.

• Deborah R. Alexander to VR Development LLC, 2.060 AC, Francsico District. $90,000.

• Baker Investments LLC to Lisa Emery, .918 AC, Cursdville District. $181,600.

• Bickford Family Lands LLC; et to Tambra Lee Riggs-Gutierrez, 19.611 AC, Slate River District. $50,000.

• Blue Ridge Timber LLC to Bruce D. Johnson; Tr et al, 117 AC, 151 AC, Marshall District. $358,000.

• Paul Daniel Boyers II to Paul D. Boyers. Deed Gift.

• C Douglas Branch; et ux to Christopher D. Burch; et ux, 33.752 AC, James River District. $168,760.

• Buckingham County Volunteer Fire to Toga Volunteer Fire Department. Deed Gift.

• Chris Burch to Chris Burch; et al. Deed Gift.

• Catlett Land Company LLC to WM Dunkum Jr.; et ux, 13.14 AC, Curdsville District. $58,000.

• Catlett Land Company LLC; et a to Jeffrey D. Leagan; et al, 36.043 AC, Slate River District. $119,000.

• Shedrick Chambers to Right Array LLC, 7.75 AC, James River District. $25,000.

• Elizabeth Ann Chandler; et al to David Allen Martin Sr.; et al, 2 AC, Curdsville District.

• William D. Crump Jr.; et ux to William D. Crump; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Mary J. Davidson to Logan T. Davidson. Deed Gift.

• Davis Real Properties LLC to Cyrus Properties. Deed Gift.

• Daniel M. Davis; et al to Billy C. Shumaker; et ux. Town of Dillwyn, Curdsville District. $65,000.

• Doris C. Davis to Jayme Dawn Wilkinson; et al. Deed Gift.

• Steven Dale Drumheller; et ux to James T. Albert, 98 AC, James River District. $425,000.

• Early Frank Dunivan; et al to Robert L. Burgess; et ux, 3.047 AC, Slate River District. $0.00

• Robert D. Fulcher; et ux to Hilda L. Goins, 1.35 AC, Maysville District. $80,000.

• Don Kenneth Heatwole to Don Kenneth Heatwole; et al. Deed Gift.

• Heirloom Reclaim & Design LLC to Emma Critzler; et vir, 5.976 AC. $225,000.

• Allen T. Herndon; et al to Lucas Daniel Malcolm Herndon; 4.38 AC, Slate River District. $350,000.

• Andy L. Hostetler to Andrew P. Johnson; et ux, 92.11 AC, Curdsville District. $442,128.

• Thomas E. Hughes; et al to Tamara Blakely, 3.01 AC, Marshall District. $273,000.

• Andrew D. Johnson Jr.; et al to Daniel S. Lapp; et ux, 38.010 AC, Francisco District. $121,5000.

• Michael Johnson to Sheryl Oriah Lee Vaughan, 6.567 AC. $160,000.

• JT Enterprises INC to Jo Ann Meeks, Slate River District. $229,900.

• JT Enterprises INC to Cameron Figeuroa, Lot, Slate River District. $1.00

• JT Enterprises INC to Michael Douglas Cox, Lot. $229,900.

• Doris J. Keller to Doris J. Keller; tr el al. Deed Gift.

• Earl L. Kirby Jr. to Andrew S. Angle, 7.2 AC, Marshall District, 54.2 AC, Cumberland Co. $869,999.

• Hilda Rush Knick; et al to Mark D. Knick; et al. Deed Gift.

• Hilda Rush Knick; et al to Mark D. Knick; et al. Deed Gift.

• Hilda Rush Knick; et al to Hilda Rush Knick. Deed Gift.

• Kevin R. Lauck et al to Charles R. Applegate; et al, 17.75 AC, Marshall District. $26,000.

• Terry Lester Jr. to Krystal L. Leonard, 6.17 AC, James River District. $170,000.

• Jeanne W. Lovelock to Kristyn Irwin, 30.4 AC, Slate River District. $325,000.

• Jeanne W. Lovelock to Mark Duane Knick; et ux, 10.49 AC, Slate River District. $18,000.

• George K. Matthews; et al to Matthew A. Davenport; et al , 5 Parcels, James River District. $129,900.

• Gary David Miller; et al to Martin T. Bryant; et ux, 4.739 AC, Maysville District. $22,500.

• Robert K. Moncure; et ux to Steve C. Nelson, 23.49 AC, Maysville District. $240,000.

• William Moore; et ux to Norman Foster Reynolds; et al, 4.37 AC, Francisco District. $255,000.

• C B Morgan; et al to Jerry A. Brown, 2.25 AC, Francisco District. $4,000.

• Richard M. Morgan Jr; et al to Jerry A. Brown; 2.26 AC, Francisco District. $4,000.

• Tracie Lann Morgan to Willie E. Lann Jr.; et al, 1.83 AC, Marshall District. $2,500.

• Roberta L. Paynter to Margaret A. Blanton, 3.51 AC, Francisco District. $165,900.

• James Earl Phaup to Back Mountain Mitigation Holdi, 147.89 AC, 16.2 AC, 9.2 AC, .67 AC, Curdsville District.

• Mattie E. Rose to Laura Lee Rose. Deed Gift.

• Susan Jamerson Schaubach to Daniel S. Lapp; et ux, 27 ¼ AC, Francisco District. $35,000

• Susan Jamerson Schaubach to Daniel S. Lapp; et ux, 38.02 AC, Francisco District. $121,500.

• James M. Stow to John R. Dove, 2.03 AC, Curdsville District. $168,000.

• Susan E. Swales to Jacob R. McCauley; et ux, 31.81 AC. $335,000.

• The Robert D and Joan L. Herndon to Tyler Steven Raynor, $40,000.

• The Robert E Taylor Family Lim to Solconex LLC, 1.04 AC, James River District. $5,000.

• John A. Therkildsen to Michael J. Hernandez, 25.76 AC, 22.77 AC, 15.79 AC, James River District. $240,000.

• Throckmorton Properties LLC to Danesha Brown, 5.01 AC, Curdsville District. $30,000.

• Edward S. Tolbert Jr; et ux to John William Bartee Sr., 2.61 AC, Maysville District. $30,000.

• Jason W. Vaughn to R W Maxey Jr; et ux, 2 AC, Maysville District. $9,000.

• Dana L. Wood to Judy Henderson Price, Lot, Slate River District. $28,000.

• Troy Micah Wooten to Troy Micah Wooten; et ux. Deed Gift.

• John E. Yoder to Yoder Family Revocable Trust. Deed Gift.