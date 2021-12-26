Brown bolsters roster with transfers

Heading into her second season at the helm of Longwood softball, head coach Dr. Megan Brown has bolstered the roster with a pair of mid-season transfers into the program.

Brown, along with her assistant coaches Jo Koons and Jesse Dreswick, announced that Korynna Anderson of Los Alamitos, California and Lindsey Hay of Whiting, New Jersey will join the team’s 18-person roster as the spring semester opens in January.

The two come in with collegiate experience under their belt, with Anderson playing in the community college ranks in California while Hay spent the past two seasons in the Colonial Athletic Association at Hofstra.

“We are excited to welcome two new Lancers to the Longwood Softball Family,” said Brown. “Each of these young ladies embodies the work ethic and fighting spirit that has become a hallmark of Longwood softball. We look forward to welcoming them on campus this spring and are excited for what lies ahead for our entire team as we begin the 2022 season.”

The duo come to a Longwood softball program steeped in championship tradition since joining the Big South in 2013. The Lancers have won five of the past eight conference titles and finished third last season.

Korynna Anderson is a 5-7 junior from Los Alamitos, California who spent the fall and this past spring at Orange Coast College. While at OCC, Anderson hit .333 during a shortened 16-game season that also saw her swat a homer and drive in nine runs to go with four steals.

She came back to softball after a season rowing at North Carolina as a freshman, where she raced in the 1V4+ at Carolina Cup before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She plans on pursuing a career in physical therapy while at Longwood and was a member of the ACC Honor Roll in 2020 while at UNC.

Lindsey Hay is a 5-5 junior from Whiting, New Jersey who played the past two seasons at Hofstra. She started 18 games, including 13 as a freshman prior to her inaugural season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her freshman campaign, she finished second on the team with six RBI and drew five walks. As a sophomore, she started five times and played in seven games prior to sustaining a season-ending injury.

In high school, Hay holds the record for most hits at Donovan Catholic High School and hit .420 or better in each of her four seasons. She capped her career by hitting .520 as a senior while also being named to NFCA First Team All-Region and an NFCA Second Team All-American.

While at Longwood, Hay plans to major in psychology. In 2020 at Hofstra, she was a dean’s list selection, named to the Hofstra Athletic Director Scholar Honor Roll and CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll that spring.