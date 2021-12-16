Board recognizes students of the month

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Staff Report

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the December School Board meeting:

• Cali Copeland, left, first grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Cassondra and LaQuan Copeland of Cumberland.

• Aunnesti Haskins, right, fifth grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of Miranda Holman of Farmville.

• Mario Carter, not pictured, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, son of Tameshia and Ernest Carter of Cumberland.

More Education

Electric cooperatives announce college scholarship program

School Board meets new staff

Virginia‘s Community Colleges announce expansion of credit portal

Essay contest winners announced

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections