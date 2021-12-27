Bentley Larry Hodges, 81 years old of New Canton, passed away on Dec. 22. Larry was born in Franklin County to the late Bentley T. Hodges and Elsie Greer Hodges Moore on Jan. 20, 1940.

He was married to the love of his life, Judy Brown Hodges for 55 years. He loved to golf and play with his Jack Russell, Henry. He was employed by Norfolk Southern Railroad as a clerk, engineer and Road Foreman and Train Master, during his 38 years of dedicated service. Larry was very proud to have served his country as a U.S. Marine. He was also a Mason and a Shriner.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; their daughter, Andrea Leigh Metts (Cabell); two grandchildren, Julian C. and Isabella Metts; two sisters, Arlene Altice (Everette) and Patricia Johnson (Dan) as well as his aunt, Margaret Hodges.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. until noon, in Puckett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Trinity Presbyterian Church Cemetery, New Canton.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Larry’s honor to The Shriners Hospital. www.puckettfh.com.