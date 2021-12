The Farmville Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2021 Battle of the Bulbs Holiday Decorating Contest. The voter turnout was huge and the chamber is grateful to everyone who participated.

Residential Classy:

The Moore’s at 903 Fourth Avenue, Farmville.

Residential Tacky:

The Smelcer’s at 9056 Green Bay Road, Rice.

Business Champion:

Appomattox River Company at 614 North Main, Farmville.