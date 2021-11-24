WWII vet turns 100

Community members and organizations came out Tuesday, Nov. 17, to Centra’s PACE (Program for All-incluive Care for the Elderly) center in Farmville to celebrate the 100th birthday of WWII vet Lee Miller.

Joining in the celebration was the Piedmont Area Veterans Council, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7059, the American Legion Post 32, the Patriot Guard Riders, PACE caregivers and participants, family and friends.

The celebration was kicked off by the Patriot Guard Riders who drove by the center on their motorcycles in a patriotic display. Jewel Moore sung the national anthem, and the posting of the flags was done by the Farmville VFW.

Miller, who has been a PACE participant for more than eight years, received several gifts from those in attendance to commemorate both his birthday and his service to the country. Miller served in WWII in the Army in the military police and was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. He received the American Theater Service Medical, one service stripe/Good Conduct Medal and a World War II Victory Campaign Medal.

Originally from Burkeville, Miller worked as a professional painter for the Miller Brothers Painting and Wallpaper Company for more than 50 years.