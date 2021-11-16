Veterans Day service held

On a picture-perfect fall day, Fuqua School hosted a Veterans Day service to thank, appreciate and remember military veterans. The event was held at Crute Stage in downtown Farmville, and the community was invited and encouraged to join the remembrance.

“Our Veterans Day program was established to honor veterans for their service. By moving the program to the Crute Stage, this program was made more accessible and open to everyone in our community. Additionally, the program gives our students an appreciation and understanding of what the members of our military have done for our country and the sacrifices that they have made,” said Tyler Gage, Fuqua School band director and Veterans Day program coordinator.

During the service, middle school and senior bands played patriotic music, Eagle and Boy Scouts formed the Honor Guard, and George Magnotti, SCA president, led the pledge. Student government leaders were welcomed, introduced and narrated throughout the program, and Head of School Paul “Chance” Reynolds closed the day with the benediction. Retired Navy Captain Dr. Robert Nash was the keynote speaker of the event.

“It is very important that we, as a nation, continue to honor, appreciate and respect the service and sacrifice of our veterans with a deep and enduring gratitude and hold ceremonies of this nature to celebrate and commemorate the many men and women of our armed forces,” Reynolds said.