Veteran’s Day generosity appreciated

To the Editor:

A big thank you to Applebee’s for paying tribute to our veterans on Veteran’s Day. There are very few businesses that take the time or expense to do this.

We enjoyed our meals very much and appreciated the friendly and courteous staff. Applebee’s has been honoring the veterans for a number of years, and we hope they will continue this tradition.

Sincerely,

John and Francis Turner

Frank and Brenda Puryear

Farmville