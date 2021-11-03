McAuliffe calls for more diversity in education

To the Editor:

I refer to the most recent claims by Terry McAuliffe pushing his racial ideology in order to win the race for governor in Virginia. He’s already been here once and didn’t do a sterling job when he was governor. In fact, he spent most of his time trying to prep for a run for the presidency – and didn’t do well at that either. So now, if he does succeed in this race for governor, he promises to racially diversify Virginia schools with more African American teachers teaching our students of color.

Teaching is not a racial profession. It is an honorable and unique calling that has to do with individuals who “truly” want to teach our children how to succeed in the ever-changing world of adulthood. “True” educators have no racial boundaries. They are good, hard-working folks whose interest extends far beyond race. For the most part, they are underpaid and overworked. Terry McAuliffe is pushing “activism,” not education, and it is insincere. He and others of this “professed ideology” are willing to sell out our kids and those devoted to “truly” teaching them in an attempt to gain a few more votes. The question is why any of us should want to elect or appoint a person to public office who continues to fan the flames of racial hate, segregation and “student indoctrination” in our schools.

Peter Kapuscinski

Dillwyn