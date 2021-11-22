Kylie Marie Duggan “Smiley Kylie” passed away in her sleep on Nov. 16. She was born July 23, 2021 in Midlothian. In her three short months, she touched many lives. She was a happy, healthy baby that always had a smile on her face. Kylie loved watching her big sister and desperately wanted to be a part of all Audrey was doing. She loved bath time and kicking her feet in the water. Kylie loved to snuggle and enjoyed her sleep just as much as her mom did.

Kylie is survived by her parents, Patrick and Caitlyn Duggan, and her big sister, Audrey Duggan. Kylie was fortunate enough to have many sets of grandparents, Dawn and Dean Schwartz, Lauren and Doug Watson, Jason Garrett, Lydia Epps and Kevin Baker. She is survived by many great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, John Duggan Jr.; her great grandmother, Edith Smith and her great grandfather, Dale Baker.

Funeral services were held at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, on Saturday Nov. 20, at 1 p.m., followed by graveside at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made to Virginia Institute for Autism in honor of her uncle, Ezra Schwartz.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.