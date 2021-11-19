First Baptist makes donation

The Women’s Ministry of First Baptist Church, as part of the ministry’s annual program, presented a check to Lakeisha Parris, Program Director of Activities at Farmville Rehabilitation Center. The money will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for the residents. Above, from left, are Sister Betty Baskin, Rev. James P. Ashton, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Deacon Catherine Hines-Smith, Sister Shirby Scott-Brown, Minister Kimberly Ashton, Ms. Lakeisha Parris, Program Director of Activities, Brother Corey Bratten, Deacon Barbara Daniel, Sister Francis Reid, Sister Mary Reed and Ms. Janice Williams, Life Enrichment Assistant.