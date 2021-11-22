Donna Gaye Hackney, 70 of Farmville, passed away on Nov. 18.

She was born in West Virginia on Jan. 14, 1951 to the late Darriel and Eunice Hatfield Cremeans. She grew up in West Virginia and sang in her own band. She was the opening act once for Loretta Lynn and styled many theater actors hair.

She met the love of her life, David Hackney, and they were married for 19 years.

She loved sunny weather and being outdoors, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and painting.

She is survived by her husband David, one son, Jason (Tauna) Jobe of Ohio; three daughters, Jeanine (Benny) Dean of West Virginia, Amber (Matt) Johnson of West Virginia and Deidre Gambone (Evan Ballo) of Illinois; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Roger Cremeans of West Virginia; two sisters, Judy Pence of Michigan and Patty Chaput of South Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

She was a gifted lady who enjoyed bringing joy to others through her talents. She was well loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family received friends 1 hour prior starting at 1 p.m. Interment was in the Appomattox P.E. Cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home served family. www.puckettfh.com.