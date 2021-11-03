Christmas Mother extends application deadline

The Cumberland Christmas Mother program has extended its deadline for applications.

Each year, the program helps bring holiday joy to hundreds of area families by supplementing Christmas gifts for local children and teens.

According to Cumberland Christmas “Mother” Barry Vassar, the deadline to apply for this year’s program has been extended to Monday, Nov. 15. Any applications sent by this date will be honored.

Residents can inquire about an application by calling (804) 980-5022 or (804) 822-7594. Applications for children can also be picked up at the Cumberland Department of Social Services building located at the Cumberland Community Center. Applicants will receive a letter in the mail containing a time slot for pickup at a later date.

Lights at the Lake, hosted by Bear Creek Lake State Park, helps each year to bring in thousands of dollars and toy donations for the Christmas Mother program. This year’s Lights at the Lake festivities will occur the weekends of Dec. 3, 4 and 5 and Dec. 10, 11 and 12 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Residents can gain entry to the lightshow by bringing a monetary donation or a new toy.

“The Cumberland Christmas Mother has continued to provide Christmas supplements for families in Cumberland County for at least 20 years or better,” Vassar stated. “In spite of COVID, in spite of restrictions, we have still been able to operate. This year, we’re expecting the same number of families and the same number of children that we always have had in the past. We thank all of our contributors and all of our supporters, because you are the ones that make Cumberland Christmas Mother work each year and in the years to come.”