Miss Petite Five County Fair results announced
Above are the winners for the Miss Petite Five County Fair pageant that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Farmville. Emma Irving, left, won People’s Choice and second runner up. Savannah Redford, middle, was crowned Miss Petite Five County Fair. Skylar Days, right, was first runner up. Not pictured is Peyton Brown who won Miss Photogenic.
