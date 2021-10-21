Miss Five County Fair announced

Rayah Edelson won the Miss Five County Fair Pageant on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Farmville. She also won Most Photogenic and the People’s Choice award. She will go on and compete in the Miss VA Association of Fairs Scholarship Pageant in January of 2022. She is a 16-year-old junior attending Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte County. She is the daughter of Courtney and Brittany Irving.