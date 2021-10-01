Lewis earns honors and qualifies for state

The Prince Edward Golf Team finished sixth in the James River District Tournament held at Kinderton Country Club on Sept. 13. Emma Lewis led the Eagles with a round of 81 finishing one stroke out of first place. Mason Kinne 115, Gabe Leonard 116 and Thomas Hamilton 122 rounded out the scoring for the Eagles. Lewis earned All-District honors with her third place finish.

The Eagles competed in the regional match at Queensland Country Club on Sept. 27 and finished eighth with a team score of 416. Lewis led the Eagles again in scoring with an 81. She finished fifth overall, earned All-Region honors and qualified to play in the State Golf Tournament at Old Mill Golf Resort on Oct. 12. Thomas Hamilton 108, Gabe Leonard 112 and Isaiah Leonard 115.