Kathryn Guinn Lockner “Granny” went to be with Jesus, Sunday, Oct. 17. Born Sept. 29, 1935, in Flag Pond, Tennessee to Dennis Wade and Adele Sams Guinn, she grew up in a loving home with an older brother, Jack, and two older sisters, Pauline and Alice. Kathryn was a warm, loving and giving person. Together with her husband, Paul, they created beautiful memories with their family and provided unwavering love to all who knew them. If there was anyone who needed anything or some way she could help, Granny was there. At their house the light was always on, food was always on the table, and all were always welcome. Granny touched the lives of so many people and never knew a stranger. She adored the time she spent with her three children, Connie, Ronald and Joyce; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Whether it was playing cards, telling stories, celebrating at family functions, attending games or bragging on their accomplishments whenever she could, she was so proud of each and every one of them. Her love and joy for friends and family was visible to all and will be felt long after her passing.

Kathryn “Granny” is survived by her sister, Pauline “Poggie” Shores; son, Ronald (Cindy); her daughter, Joyce Pfeiffer; stepson, Sam Lockner; grandchildren, Julie Pfeiffer, Josh Saunders, Rachel Jennings (Keith), Jordan Acton (Dane) and Monica Wilson (Corey); great-grandchildren, Elena Meader, Ashton and Braxton Saunders, Brandon and Brian Jennings, Casen and Jade Acton and Abigail Elder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Lockner; her brother, Jack Guinn; her sister, Alice Spillman; her daughter, Connie Wilson; grandson, Zachary Saunders and her stepdaughter, Rhonda Hawkins.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., in Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m. on the day of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

