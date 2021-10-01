Geology presentation at Sailor’s Creek

Are you fascinated with rocks, like gem stones, quartz, arrowheads, meteorites, etc.? Have you wondered about the giant boulders that are the size of cars located in the middle of green pastures? Or, how the Appalachian Mountains came to be, or the Blue Ridge, or even the gravel in your driveway? Have you ever found a really cool looking rock but had no idea what it was?

Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m., State Geologist David Spears will provide a presentation on the rock formations of Virginia. Learn all about the tectonic plates causing earthquakes, how continents collided, creating today’s mountain chains, the rare vein of granite that cuts a swath through the state’s central Piedmont region, the meteor impact that formed the Chesapeake Bay, gem stones unique to our state and how Native Americans fashioned rocks into tools, weapons, jewelry and even currency.

If you have a mystery rock, bring it with you. There’s a very good chance Spears can tell you what it is and where it came from.

The family-friendly program is free to the public. Current COVID restrictions shall be observed. For questions, contact the Visitor Center at (804) 561- 7510.

The purpose of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is to preserve the cultural landscape as it was in 1865 and to provide the historic setting to tell the story of the last major battle of the Civil War in Virginia before the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army at Appomattox Court House and its impact on the citizens of Southside Virginia.

