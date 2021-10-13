Davis named Community Pride winner

Wayne Davis’ restored home on Slate River Mill Road is the recipient of the September Community Pride Award from the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce. “Wayne worked really hard and spent countless hours restoring this historic home,” Chamber Vice President and Community Pride Award Chairman Jordan Miles said. “We appreciate his reinvestment into this stately, beautiful home, along with his long standing business, Davis Logging LLC, which employs many folks from our community.” Pictured are, from left, Davis, Marlene Fraykor, Miles and Barbara Wheeler.