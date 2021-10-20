Cross Country results
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Cumberland – 15
Prince Edward (NER)
Bluestone (NER)
INDIVIDUAL GIRLS
TOP 5 RESULTS:
1st S. Hemmer – Prince Edward
2nd N. Bartee – Cumberland
3rd S. Long – Cumberland
4th K. Braxton – Cumberland
5th N. Henderson – Cumberland
OPEN 5K DIVISION RESULTS:
1st J. Mitchell – Cumberland Middle School
2nd V. Cruz-Araujo – Cumberland Middle School
3rd L. Bartee – Cumberland High School
ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOL
3K RESULTS:
1st MaryAnn Boatwright
5X1000 METER RELAY RESULTS:
1st Cumberland A-team
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Prince Edward 15
Bluestone (NER)
Cumberland (NER)
INDIVIDUAL BOYS
TOP 5 RESULTS:
1st T. Slater – Prince Edward
2nd A. Douglas – Prince Edward
3rd N. Hamilton – Prince Edward
4th A. Wright – Prince Edward
5th C. Libby – Prince Edward
