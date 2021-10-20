October 20, 2021

Cross Country results

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

Cumberland – 15

Prince Edward (NER)

Bluestone (NER)

INDIVIDUAL GIRLS

TOP 5 RESULTS:

1st S. Hemmer – Prince Edward

2nd N. Bartee – Cumberland

3rd S. Long – Cumberland

4th K. Braxton – Cumberland

5th N. Henderson – Cumberland

OPEN 5K DIVISION RESULTS:

1st J. Mitchell – Cumberland Middle School

2nd V. Cruz-Araujo – Cumberland Middle School

3rd L. Bartee – Cumberland High School

ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOL

3K RESULTS:

1st MaryAnn Boatwright

5X1000 METER RELAY RESULTS:

1st Cumberland A-team

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

Prince Edward 15

Bluestone (NER)

Cumberland (NER)

INDIVIDUAL BOYS

TOP 5 RESULTS:

1st T. Slater – Prince Edward

2nd A. Douglas – Prince Edward

3rd N. Hamilton – Prince Edward

4th A. Wright – Prince Edward

5th C. Libby – Prince Edward

