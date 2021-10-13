BCMS FFA competes at the State Fair

Buckingham County Middle School FFA recently competed at the State Fair of Virginia. The Educational Exposition at the fair is designed to educate youth about all the commonwealth has to offer in a unique setting. “Virginia’s Largest Outdoor Classroom” provides students an opportunity to experience agriculture, history, technology and natural resources firsthand.

In addition to the exhibits at the fair, students in Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes had the chance to showcase what they have learned by competing with other schools through the SkillsUSA program. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled work force. Nine BCMS students were a part of the competition. These agriculture students competed in Forestry Field Day. The team events included two-man crosscut saw, water accuracy, pulpwood log toss, log rolling and cutting a log with a bow saw. The team placed seventh overall. Team members included Trent Ragland, Jackson Smith, Ben Gilliam, Luke Gilliam, Ryland Carter, Dawson Edwards and Tanner Haines.

BCMS also had two teams participate in the Junior Foresters event held at the fair. The Junior Foresters team A included members Sarah Bryant, Grace Martin, Alexandra Morris and Ben Gilliam. Team B included Luke Gilliam, Ryland Carter and Dawson Edwards. The event, run by the Virginia Department of Forestry, tests students’ knowledge and skills in a variety of activities. Participants had to identify trees from leaf samples, identify disease and insect problems and identify the tools used in the forest industry, as well as measuring trees to determine lumber volume and estimating land area. Team A placed first as a team and team B placed eighth in the junior division. Individually, Bryant placed second, Martin placed third, Gilliam placed fourth and Carter placed sixth.