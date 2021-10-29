$290,000 raised for Esh children

Community members, family, friends and even strangers have successfully raised over $290,000 to help with medical bills and other expenses of the children whose parents perished in a crash involving a truck and an Amish horse-drawn buggy earlier this month in Cumberland County.

The Oct. 17 incident killed Farmville couple John and Barbie Esh and sent their eight children, ranging in age from 9 months to 16 years, to various hospitals for the treatment of injuries both minor and serious.

According to Buckingham resident and friend of the local Amish community Maria Bryan, all of the Esh children are now home from the hospital, some having gone through surgery for various injuries.

Two GoFundMe pages were started by friends and family after the crash in order to help raise funds for the children’s medical bills and pay off the mortgage for the Esh family’s farm. As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, both fundraisers together had raised more than $290,000, and donors had successfully paid off the farm.

While the children have a long road of recovery ahead of them, Bryan noted the children’s moods are inspiring.

“They are grieving, but they greet me with a smile and are always grateful for anything I bring from donations or myself, and always thank me, or send thanks to whomever is contributing,” she noted. “So many amazing people have been in touch to contribute toward them, and they are all to be commended for their love and support.”

Bryan said countless individuals have been in contact in order to seek help delivering items to the family.

For sympathy cards and correspondence to the family, individuals can still write to:

The Esh Family

C/O 69 Camelot Farm Lane

Farmville, VA 23901

Monetary contributions can still be dropped off at Pineview Bulk Food and Deli or mailed to:

Pineview Bulk Food and Deli

749 Plank Road

Farmville, VA 23901

(Make checks payable to Omer Petersheim and write Esh Family Donation in the memo)

Bryan noted it is not preferred to leave flowers at or near the cemetery, but residents can arrange for flowers to be delivered by contacting her via her facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/maria.r.bryan.

“The children are surrounded by their community in love and support,” she said.