On Sunday, Aug. 30, Tammy Jane Cox Adkins, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at 47. Tammy was born on Feb. 5, 1974, in Farmville. She spent most of her adolescent life in Richmond, with her mother, Betty and brother, Kenneth.

In 1988, Tammy moved to Pineville, West Virginia. On June 17, 2008, Tammy gave birth to her daughter, Shirley Jane Adkins, in Richmond. Shirley was the light of her life and meant the world to her. In 2017, Tammy, Betty and Shirley moved back to Virginia, and they have resided in Prospect for the last four years.

Tammy is survived by her daughter, Shirley; mother, Betty Jane Moore; friend, Reed Wilson; Reed’s granddaughter, Charlotte Sandy; her grandmother Beulah Davis Cox; father, Kenneth Walter Cox Sr. and stepmother, Veronica Blevins; her siblings, Kenneth Walter Cox Jr., Angela Cox Dudley, Beverly Cox, Darrell Cox and stepbrother, Roger Blevins III, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Walter Cox.

Tammy had a passion for taking care of others and was a CNA for Home Health Home Aid after she moved back to Farmville. Tammy loved spending time with her mother, Betty; daughter, Shirley; friend, Reed Wilson and his granddaughter, Charlotte Sandy, those were the ones that she held closest to her heart when she passed away. Tammy had a passion for making others feel beautiful and loved, which is how she came about promoting beauty products and accessories in her last year here on Earth.

A service will be held at Maranatha Church on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.