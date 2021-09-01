SEC awards scholarships

Twenty-five graduating high school seniors across Southside Electric Cooperative’s (SEC)service area received Southside Opportunity Fund (SOF) scholarships this year.

The SOF board of directors reviewed scholarship applications from 40 students and selected the 25 recipients, the most ever chosen in the six years of the program. The graduates received either $2,000 or $1,000 to help with their college costs. A total of $31,000 was awarded, the largest amount ever given.

“All of the applicants had impressive academic and extracurricular credentials,” said Lloyd Lenhart, SEC’s director of community relations. “We wish all of the students much success as they continue their educations.”

Receiving $2,000 scholarships were Tyler Hutcherson, Altavista High School; Hannah Holt, Randolph-Henry High School; Stephen Strigel II, Central Lunenburg High School; Triston Long, Kenston Forest; Leah Butts, Cosby High School; and John Dolan, Dinwiddie High School.

This year’s recipients of $1,000 scholarships were Amber Gillen, Prince Edward County High School; Dalton Lockridge, Randolph-Henry High School; Lauren Bush, Randolph-Henry High School; Mason Scott, William Campbell High School; Gabriel Isenhour, homeschool; Sydney Pedigo, Rustburg High School; Emma Jackson, Staunton River High School; Elijah Edens, Amelia Academy; Macie Nash, Central Lunenburg High School; Elizabeth Waite, Nottoway High School; Hayley Moody, Central Lunenburg High School; William Hamilton, Randolph-Henry High School; Savannah Schnepf, Dinwiddie High School; Alexis Elzey, Powhatan High School; Savannah Hall, Powhatan High School; Lindsey Roberts, Park View High School; Bennett Walters, Dinwiddie High School; Madeline Lucy, Dinwiddie High School; and Kalli Walsh, Amelia County High School.

Scholarships go to each student’s college or university to be used for tuition, room and board, student fees and textbooks. Scholarships are awarded each year through a competitive process based on financial need, academic achievement and a personal statement. Students’ parents or guardians must be SEC members.

Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships are funded by proceeds from an annual golf tournament and skeet shoot, Hooper Park rentals and donations. Since the scholarship program started in 2016, 114 scholarships totaling $130,000 have been awarded. Additional donations have been made to Southside Virginia Community College’s Power Line Worker Training School in Blackstone.

Southside Electric Cooperative, a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution company, has 56,700 services across 18 counties in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.