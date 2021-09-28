September 30, 2021

  • 59°

Roxie Caroline Evans Miller

By Staff Report

Published 9:43 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Roxie Caroline Evans Miller, 80 of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Prince Edward County, passed away Sept. 21. Funeral service was held on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, Keysville. Interment was in the New Hope Baptist Church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections