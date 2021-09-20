On Sunday, Sept. 19, Otis ‘Clyde’ Calhoun left his family to be with the Lord at the age of 94. Clyde was born on Sept. 6, 1927 to Joseph and Louise (Palmer) Calhoun of Cumberland.

After graduating high school, he joined the Army during the last years of WWII. After an honorable discharge, he was employed by Gordon Trucking, the United States Postal Service and finished his career with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department. Clyde was the Chief Deputy and Investigator and valued the camaraderie he shared with others while serving in this capacity.

Clyde had two children by his first marriage to Doris Wilmer Calhoun, Ann Hefferin of Richmond and Charles Calhoun (Sarah-Jane) of South Hill. He spent the last 46 years of his life married to Elizabeth Watkins Calhoun (Liz), where they enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren (five); great grandchildren (eight) and many nieces and nephews.

Clyde greatly enjoyed the great outdoors and spent many days camping and trail walking. He had a special affection for all animals but especially for the dogs he owned throughout the years. He was skilled in carpentry and woodworking and after constructing much of his own home, he shared his talents with family as they built houses of their own. Clyde enjoyed attending church when possible and the family is so grateful for the support his Mt. Pleasant church family provided him and his wife.

Clyde was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris; his mother and father and brother, Wilbur Calhoun.

Family and friends will miss his dry sense of humor, direct guidance and rascally laugh, but can find comfort knowing after a long life he is resting easy with his Lord.

Family visitation will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, 5083 Mount Pleasant Rd, Meherrin, VA 23954, at 1 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will take place following the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens.