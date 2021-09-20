Mildred Frances Bolt, 84 of Rice, left her earthly home on Sept. 6. She was born to Allie Alfred and Daisy Tatum Bates on Sept. 17, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Bolt and a sister, Christine Faye Banton.

To cherish her memory she leaves behind three children, Linda and husband, Steve Coats, of Lewes Delaware; Marsha, of whom she lived in Rice and son, Lawrence and wife, Candice, of Amelia. She leaves behind one grandchild, Rachel Louise Coats, of Wilmington, Delaware. In addition she leaves many nieces and nephews including Michael Banton and Alisa Banton.

A lifelong resident of Prince Edward County, she never lived more than 10 miles from her place of birth. Her home, for more than the last 60 years, was on land that was part of her parent’s tobacco farm.

Family received friends on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6- 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. Everyone was asked to wear a mask, social distance and follow COVID protocol. A private burial will take place at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.