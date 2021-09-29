LETTER – Kudos to Giles

To the Editor:

Kudos to Ms. Juanita Giles in her letter to the editor, “Refugees are people, just like us.” She exemplifies the true spirit of Christian values and teachings. Every immigrant group in American history, the Irish, Italians, Vietnamese and Hungarians, just to name a few, has evoked fear and anxiety in Americans and as history has shown, each group has successfully integrated into our society. Having come to the U.S. as an immigrant myself 70 years ago, I ask Americans to show compassion and help these people. They will have many challenges to overcome, and any kind hand will be much appreciated. Ask yourselves, “What would Jesus do?” And remember Jesus’ words, “What you do for one of these… you do unto Me.”

Michele Varga

Farmville