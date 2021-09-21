Hay field fire spans 20 acres

Three fire departments fought a hay field fire Wednesday, Sept. 15, which consumed approximately 20 acres of land in Cartersville.

According to the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at approximately 4:13 p.m. Wednesday to the 1800 block of Cartersville Road to assist the Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department with a reported hay field fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 20 acres of land on fire, including several bales of hay.

The Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident with an engine, tanker and brush truck, and Cumberland assisted with a brush and tanker truck. The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Company 4 responded with a tanker truck for additional water supply, and a bulldozer from the Virginia Department of Forestry was utilized to establish a fire line around the area.

The fire, officials stated, was under control in approximately one hour. Units remained on scene for another three hours to ensure the flames were completely extinguished.

According to the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was reportedly caused by hay which was caught in a hay baler’s power take off (PTO) shaft. No injuries were reported from the incident.