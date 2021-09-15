The Friends of the Appomattox River were treated to a presentation and tour of the Appomattox River Company on Tuesday, Sept. 7, by General Manager Brian Vincent, along with founding owner, Bob Taylor. They treated the group of about 25 participants to an informative presentation and tour of the facility. The evening allowed the group to get an exclusive behind the scenes look at one of Farmville’s unique and prosperous businesses. Appomattox River Company has grown from a one man operation to a national resource for those interested in paddles sports.