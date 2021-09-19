County announces promotions

Prince Edward County has named Cheryl Stimpson as its new Director of Finance and Crystal Baker as the County’s Finance Manager, effective Sept. 15.

“We want to congratulate both Cheryl Stimpson and Crystal Baker on their promotions. This has been made possible through the hard work and dedication to the county and its staff and citizens that they have displayed over the past year. Everyone from the Board on down through the ranks has seen how they have both stepped up to take on additional responsibilities and have grown to meet the needs of our citizens and the organization. Their promotion to these roles is a natural extension of their professional growth,” County Administrator Doug Stanley, announcing the selection, said. “In addition to her educational attainment, Ms. Stimpson has extensive knowledge of the county and a wealth of experience in many aspects of county operations including human resources, Comprehensive Services Act funding, waste management billing and reporting and payroll.”

Stanley added, “Ms. Baker has been a one-woman show, holding down the daily operations of the finance department over the past year. She really came into her own during the development of the FY 2021-2022 budget this past spring. With the two of them taking on their larger roles, we are looking forward to being able to cross-train our staff and having them continue their educational and professional growth with the organization.”

According to Stimpson, “I am very excited to have this opportunity to play a different role in Prince Edward County. I am grateful to the county administrator and the Board of Supervisors for the confidence that they have shown in me by entrusting me with this great opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the success of Prince Edward County in its mission of providing the best service to its citizens in an efficient and effective way.”

“Prince Edward County has a bright future filled with growth and progress,” Baker stated. “The opportunity to serve has been a blessing and I’m eager to continue in this new capacity.”

Stimpson has a Master’s degree in business administration and human resources and has been with the county for six years serving as the sole point of contact for Human Resources, Children’s Services Act (CSA), as well as other key roles in the county administrator’s office, but has been in the public sector for over 30 years, both in the Virginia Air National Guard at Sandston, Virginia and Buckingham Department of Social Services. Baker has been with Prince Edward County since 2016, first as a Docket Clerk in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and then in the County Administrator’s Office as the Accounts Payable Clerk in 2018 and has an associates’ degree in liberal arts from Iowa Central Community College.