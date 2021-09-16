Council discusses refugees

The Farmville Town Council discussed the possibility of Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett in Blackstone placing a strain on the local healthcare system at a special called meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The discussion was not part of the official meeting agenda.

“Yesterday’s conference call concerned COVID. And then it also concerned the relocation of refugees,” Mayor David Whitus said. “The Afghan situation is that they have at Fort Pickett, where the Afghans are, they have active tuberculosis, measles and COVID. And as you know, the measles is highly contagious.”

Farmville Town Manager Scott Davis noted that those vaccinated against measles “should be fine.”

“The other thing, again, Mr. Davis, I’ll let you speak to, is the fact that there may be some refugees relocating to hotels in our community,” Whitus said.

Davis said he is part of a homeless task force group, representing the town’s interest.

“We had a meeting yesterday and it was brought up that they’ve been able, through grants, this task force has been able to put some folks that have been homeless into some of our local hotels for a period of time,” Davis said. “And they got notice that they would no longer be able to do that because two hotels in town are soon to be having their rooms used by the Afghan refugee situation. So, and I can’t remember whether they’re refugees, support staff or a mixture of both, so don’t hold me to that exact, but it did have to do with that situation.”

Davis clarified on Thursday that “I do understand that the Super 8 and Quality Inn will be housing contractors who will be working with refugees but not housing refugees.”

He said that, along with rising COVID cases at Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, “They have seen from Fort Pickett, there is a large number of Afghan women that are pregnant. Right now, there’s approximately, I think the word yesterday was about 300 pregnant Afghan women there, and it could reach up to more than that. And our hospital typically probably delivers an average of a baby a day, which is only 365 a year. So when you add 300 more, and potentially more than that, it is going to further stress our healthcare system, locally, and any rural area because the healthcare system is usually not as large of a system as you would have in an inner city or larger area.”

Whitus said, “We’re going to reach out to Senator (Tim) Kaine and Senator (Mark) Warner, and they are already on this. There was an article this morning saying that Senator Kaine and Warner have reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and asked that there be no more refugees brought into localities right now because it is placing a strain on the infrastructure of localities, particularly the health care system.”

“I just want to add that I do think the problem is there’s no communication from the commonwealth or the federal government with localities that are going to bear the brunt of all this, as we always do,” Davis said.

“Do we have any confirmed Afghani cases of COVID or measles at the hospital right now?” Council Member Sallie Amos asked.

“They wouldn’t share that information with us,” Davis said.

“And do we have a choice in the matter, that the Afghans come into our hotels?” Amos asked.

“It’s the same situation here,” Whitus said. “It’s my understanding that, I assume the federal government has entered into contracts with the local hotels. So, it’s a contracted service. Again, we were not informed locally at all.”

Davis said any information the town has came from a group discussion. “I’ve had zero direct contact with anybody from the state and federal government about any of that,” he said.

“And that’s why today we’re going to be reaching out to Senator Kaine and Warner and some folks to see if we … I understand from Blackstone they’ve not been forthcoming.”

Amos was concerned about strains on the healthcare system and possible crime if refugees are relocated to Farmville, she said.

“I assure you, we’re going to be proactive,” Whitus said.