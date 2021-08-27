Road construction planned
Highway work requiring road/lane/ structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www. 511Virginia.org.
DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various activities throughout the district. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge/ guardrail maintenance, pavement marking, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations:
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:
• Route 60/15– Crew will work signals.
• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.
• Note districtwide activities.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
• Note districtwide activities.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:
• Route 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion date Nov. 11, 2022.
• Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.
• Note districtwide activities.
