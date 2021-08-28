Pamplin woman arrested

A Pamplin woman was arrested for drug charges recently, according to Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps.

Ashley Ann Cawthorne-Roach, age 35, was arrested and charged with the manufacture, sale and/or possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance; make, sell and/or possess a schedule III controlled substance, marijuana felony; and assault and battery on a police officer or firefighter.

The arrest was the result of a Tuesday, July 20, search conducted by members of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and Farmville Police Department. They executed a search warrant on a room located at the Days Inn Motel on South Main Street in Farmville.

Cawthorne-Roach is being held without bond at Piedmont Regional Jail awaiting trial.