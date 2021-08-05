August 5, 2021

Letter — We need real teamwork

By Letters to the Editor

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

To the Editor:

Thank you for Roger’s Ramblings on Friday, July 30. “Uncheerful boobirds” added some levity to the sad situation that Roger Watson highlighted.

We definitely could use real teamwork in keeping our commonwealth a welcoming, healthy home for us all.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham

