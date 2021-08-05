Letter — We need real teamwork
To the Editor:
Thank you for Roger’s Ramblings on Friday, July 30. “Uncheerful boobirds” added some levity to the sad situation that Roger Watson highlighted.
We definitely could use real teamwork in keeping our commonwealth a welcoming, healthy home for us all.
Kenda Hanuman
Buckingham
