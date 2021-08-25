Just get the vaccine
To the Editor:
Delegate (Matt) Fariss is living up to his true Republican selfishness. Who takes care of the citizen who gets sick from COVID-19 because he/she decides to skip the needle or worse, because that person contaminates somebody else?
Anyone who refuses to get the vaccine is acting like a child who stamps his foot because he doesn’t get his way, Fariss included.
John Sykes
Buckingham
