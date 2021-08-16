Joanne Elizabeth Leckert Macleay passed away Nov. 10, 2021, following a bout with cancer. A service in her honor is planned for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Cartersville Rescue Squad, 1667 Cartersville Rd, Cartersville, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 38, Cartersville, VA 23027.