Joanne Elizabeth Leckert Macleay
Joanne Elizabeth Leckert Macleay passed away Nov. 10, 2021, following a bout with cancer. A service in her honor is planned for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Cartersville Rescue Squad, 1667 Cartersville Rd, Cartersville, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 38, Cartersville, VA 23027.
Horace Tracy Allen
Horace Tracy Allen, 85 of Farmville, passed away Aug. 9. Funeral service and interment was held Monday, Aug. 16, at... read more