Highway work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, pavement marking, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 20 near Slate River Bridge – Crews will perform sign work. Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15.

• Note districtwide activities.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Route 616 – Crew working on Rural Rustic project.

• Note districtwide activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion date Nov. 11, 2022.

• Route 15 (29 Bus to Buckingham County line) – Crew will paint long lines.

• Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.

• Note districtwide activities.