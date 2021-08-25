Astronomy program planned at state park

The Crewe Astronomy Club will spend an evening gazing at the stars and learning about the night sky Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Using hi-tech telescopes positioned in front of the Visitor Center at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, guests will have the opportunity to look upon the red planet Mars, the planet Saturn with its beautiful rings and the planet Jupiter with its many moons. Anyone with a telescope should bring it along, too.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. In the event of adverse weather conditions (rain, lightning, thunderstorms) the program is subject to cancellation. Also, the most current COVID restrictions will be in effect.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia. gov.