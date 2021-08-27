A sweet new business

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting at The Cake Place by CV Swann, located in Camryn Station on U.S. Route 15 near Route 20. “The expanded delicious desserts and sweets and community event space that The Cake Place is offering will be a direct benefit to our community,” Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “We are so proud of Chanita Swann and her team for investing in Buckingham, and the chamber is proud to support our small businesses. We encourage folks to visit her and find their sweet tooth.” From left are Ray Elliott, Patricia Johnson, ReAnna Swann, Kelise Glover, Juanita Jackson, Dana Cain, Swann, Jarvis Swann, Micheal Swann, Chamber directors Jewel Harris, Suzanne VanDeGrift, Barbara Wheeler, Brother Maximilian Watner, Faye Shumaker, Ruth Lyle and Miles.