William Waldemar “B.” Barnes, 89 of Farmville, peacefully departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Monday, July 19. He was born on March 1, 1932 in Lunenburg County, to William and Annie Barnes.

At a young age, he learned how to cultivate and grow crops, manage a farm, woodwork and raise and care for a loving family.

After turning 18, he worked 9 years for VDOT, and when his father passed in 1959, he returned to work and managed the family farm. His love for repairing and maintaining things led him to return to VDOT in 1962 and returned to mending roads, pushing snow, storm prepping and maintaining the right-of-way of Virginia’s roadways.

After devoting 32 consecutive years to VDOT, “B.” retired on December 1, 1994. Throughout his life he was an avid angler and loved spending time along the banks of the Briery Creek Reservoir, patiently waiting to “catch the big one.” He was a connoisseur of “Red Man Chewing Tobacco,” specifically his favorite: the Golden Blend.

From his youth, he would harbor a passion for woodworking and would become a skilled woodsman, making heirloom treasures for his family, which included rocking horses, cradles, benches and toy bears with moving parts. “B.” was a loving, gentle, and devoted husband and father, which he showed through unconditional sacrifices for their care. He leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness to his family.

He is preceded in death by his only sister, Mildred Francisco Pryor, and his wife of 39 years, Mary Frances Vaughan Morgan Barnes.

Surviving him are two sons and a daughter: Ronnie Barnes (Linda), Charles Barnes (Wanda) and Karen Birch (Lewis); five stepsons and three stepdaughters: John Morgan Jr. (Janet), Earl Morgan, Anita Morgan Noehren, Bobby Morgan (Linda), Patricia Watts (Larry), Kenneth Morgan (Jorine), Scott Morgan (Jackie) and Donna Morgan; three nephews and one niece: Kenneth Francisco, Keevin Francisco, Vernon Francisco and Janice Reulbach; beloved friend for life, Charlie the Chihuahua, and his legacy will forever be carried from generation to generation with his 25 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to acknowledge with deepest appreciation the comfort and care extended to “B.” in his time of need from his longtime caregiver and friend, Tammy James. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Centra Hospice (Farmville) of Virginia.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 3 p.m., at Westview Cemetery in Farmville.

Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family and is in charge of the arrangements. www.puckettfh.com.