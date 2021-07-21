Virginia Christine Ragland, 97 of Glenmore, passed away on July 20, and went to be with her Lord and Savior. The daughter of Charles Lightfoot Ragland and Lelia Poe Ragland, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilson Ragland; her son, John Willard Ragland and her daughter-in-law, Anita Ragland.

She is survived by her sons, Alfred Ragland (Carol), Ronnie Ragland (Jennie), Kenny Ragland and Vince Ragland (Maria); daughter, Joanne Jamerson (Joe); nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted wife and mother and was loved by many. She worked at many jobs but was best remembered for her years at Patteson’s Store in Glenmore. She was a devoted member of Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Funeral service was held Thursday, July 22, at 11 a.m., at the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment in the Glenmore United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Much love and appreciation to all who deeply cared for her during her time at Heritage Hall-Dillwyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, 5604 Meadow Creek Road, Wingina, VA 24599.