Truck and tractor pull attracts a crowd
Dustin Reynolds of Lynchburg ends a run with his tractor named Pulling Teeth Saturday, July 24, at the Buckingham Firefighter Association’s Truck and Tractor Pull. The event drew a large crowd of spectators watching the event from their vehicles or in lawn chairs. Reynolds’ pull measured 324.21 feet.
