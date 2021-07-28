July 28, 2021

  • 91°

Truck and tractor pull attracts a crowd

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Dustin Reynolds of Lynchburg ends a run with his tractor named Pulling Teeth Saturday, July 24, at the Buckingham Firefighter Association’s Truck and Tractor Pull. The event drew a large crowd of spectators watching the event from their vehicles or in lawn chairs. Reynolds’ pull measured 324.21 feet.

