State Fair to return in Sept.

The State Fair of Virginia is back this fall, and organizers are excited to offer fairgoers their favorites.

“This event holds a special place in so many hearts across the commonwealth,” Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director, said. “From those planning how to win a blue ribbon for their baking, to our youth working hard to get animals ready for competition and our vendors sharing their wonderful products, the fair is a celebration of tradition and communities.”

The 2021 State Fair will run from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3 at the Meadow Event Park. Online ticket sales will begin Sept. 1. For ticket information and other details, visit StateFairVa. org.

Guests can expect several fan favorites this year, including midway rides, racing pigs and chainsaw artist Ben Risney. The fair also will host a variety of live music and two nights of rodeo. For those seeking iconic fair food, everything from funnel cakes to cotton candy and turkey legs will be available.

The event showcases the best of Virginia, and hobbyists can show off their creations in artistic, culinary and horticulture competitions. Visit StateFairVa.org for updates on competition rules and guidelines.

The fair’s many competitions provide valuable opportunities for youth involved in agriculture and allow them to benefit from the State Fair Youth Scholarship fund. Since 2013 the fair’s scholarship program has awarded nearly 1,500 scholarships and has given over $570,000 to support youth education in agriculture. The fair offers more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions as well as specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

“The State Fair, along with county and regional fairs, remains committed to giving back and supporting Virginia’s youth,” Jolliffe said. “Many young competitors often begin in livestock competitions at local fairs across Virginia, whose volunteers work hard to host events and create a positive impact in their communities.”

The fair will operate with safety guidelines in place, including a more spread-out footprint, to allow some social distancing for a fun and safe experience.

The State Fair of Virginia is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.