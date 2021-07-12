Sidney Jacqueline “Jackie” Paterson passed away quietly in her home on June 23. A New Jersey transplant, she lived in Virginia for 34 years. Active in local arts, gardening and Democratic organizations, she remained involved until her death.

Originally from Downers Grove, Illinois, Jackie joined the U.S. Navy at 18 and had a stint as an aircraft accident photographer until she met and married a Navy pilot in 1954. She raised 4 children, 10 foster children and uncountable exchange students, all while being elected to the town council, running for New Jersey State Assembly and operating her own business.

In 1987, after a lifelong dream of living on a farm, she moved to Dillwyn, and eventually settled in Farmville, where she surrounded herself with beloved pets, and spent her time gardening, creating art, writing and learning new things.

Jackie lived and died on her own terms, she was high-spirited and uncompromising in her ideals and her zest for life and learning.

She will be greatly missed. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.