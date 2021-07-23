Rotary Club announces new leadership, gives awards

The Rotary Club of Farmville inducted new officers and recognized award recipients during its annual celebration at The Woodland Thursday, June 24.

Prince Edward County School’s Community and Family Engagement Specialist Jennifer Kinne has assumed the role of president, succeeding Longwood University’s Dean of Students, Jen Fraley.

“I am super excited to lead the 21-22 Rotary team,” Kinne said. “I am grateful to those who led before me, and I know I have big shoes to fill. We have a solid leadership slate ready to serve in the upcoming year. Our theme is ‘Serve to Change Lives.’ With pandemic restrictions softening, we look forward to getting out and engaging in more service opportunities this year.”

Fraley recognized the challenges the pandemic brought to her year of leadership.

“The 20-21 Rotary Year has been a challenging experience, but also one that provided an opportunity to grow and think creatively. I am thankful for the help and support of the 20-21 board and grateful for the flexibility of our membership during this year.

Other officers are Julia McCann, vice president; Shaunna Hunter, secretary; Teresa Stewart, treasurer; Mary Pugh, sergeant-at-arms; Bill Bergen, happy hour chair; Anne Tyler Paulek, public image chair (with committee); Jeff Smith, service projects chair; Dan Dwyer, foundations chair; Chance Reynolds, future visions chair and Joy Stump, membership chair.

The club presented two awards for the 20-21 Rotary Year.

ROTARIAN OF THE YEAR

John Miller was selected for his work with leading the partnership with the Farmville Lions to plan and hold the recent Knot Again fishing tournament.

HONORARY ROTARIAN

Patsy Watson was selected for her work with the development and ongoing efforts of Farmville Cares.

In spite of the challenges of the pandemic and in keeping with the Rotary motto of Service Above Self, Fraley noted club members participated in small groups volunteering with Piedmont Habitat for Humanity, Prince Edward County Schools – Feed More Food Distribution and Farmville Cares. The two more traditional activities that the club participated in were when small groups and individuals packed Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes in November 2020 and the Knot Again fishing tournament (co-sponsored by Farmville Lions) in May.

For more information about the Farmville Rotary Club visit FarmvilleVaRotary.org.