Road construction planned
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various activities throughout the district. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, pavement marking, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations:
Buckingham County:
• Route 20 near Slate River Bridge – Crews will perform sign work.
• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15.
• Note districtwide activities.
Charlotte County:
• Note districtwide activities.
Cumberland County:
• Note districtwide activities.
Prince Edward County:
• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion. Nov. 11, 2022.
• Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.
• Note districtwide activities above.
