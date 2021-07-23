July 24, 2021

Letter – What language do you speak stranger?

By Letters to the Editor

Published 2:18 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

To the Editor:

“Twas brillag and the slivey toves

did gyre and gimble in the wabe.

all mimsey were the borrogroves

and the moams wrath outgrabe”

What language do you speak stranger

and why have you come to dirty our homes

and dishonor our dead?

 

Steve Wall

Farmville

